Police investigate late night arson in Fermanagh

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information following a report of arson which occurred in Lisnaskea on Wednesday, October 19.

Inspector Hicks said, “Shortly before 10pm, it was reported that an unknown man had reportedly poured a flammable liquid over a grey Mercedes E Series that was parked in the area.

"The car was then set alight, as the man made off on foot towards the Monaghan Road area following the incident.

"Damage was caused to the bonnet of the vehicle, as well as the driver’s side front window. There were no reports of any injuries, as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service dealt with the fire.The man is described as being 6ft in height, wearing dark clothing and a dark coloured beanie style hat.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1909 19/10/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/