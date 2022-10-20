Search

20 Oct 2022

Drumshanbo links for New York Parade Grand Marshal

Lots happening in Drumshanbo this week

Strong Drumshanbo links for NYC St Patrick's Day parade grand marshal.

Reporter:

Paschal Mooney

20 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Kevin Conway the recently appointed 2023 New York City St Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal has strong family connections with Drumshanbo. His paternal Great Grandfather, James J. Conway, emigrated from Drumshanbo in the late 1800’s while his great great grandfather, Francis Conway, established the pub in town bearing the family name now owned by the Gunning family.
 Kevin is Vice Chairman of Clayton Dubilier & Rice, employing 200 staff with offices in NY & London. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is an American private equity company, one of the oldest private equity investment firms in the world.
Founded in 1978, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $30 billion in approximately 90 businesses, representing a broad range of industries with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $140 billion.
Another CD&R employee with links to Drumshanbo is Patrick Foley whose aunt   & uncle are Rose Marie & Vincent Foley of Aughagrania.
Patrick’s grandfather emigrated to the US. Kevin Foley is a third cousin of former Leitrim Co. Secretary Sean Kielty whose late mother was Anna Kielty (nee Conway).
 Kevin has promised to wear a Leitrim pin on his journey up 5th Avenue next March and revealed that at a recent annual family gathering the 45 Conway relatives present enjoyed both Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin and the Shed Distilled Single Pot Whiskey.

