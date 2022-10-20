Search

20 Oct 2022

Time Frames exhibition opens in Ballinamore

White Noise by Seamus Gogan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

20 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore is delighted to be hosting a solo exhibition titled ‘Time Frames’ by the very talented Leitrim born Séamus Grogan.
The exhibition will take place from Friday, October 21 until November 19.


Séamus was raised near the village of Drumkeerin and has been working in various creative areas over the last three decades, having graduated in Fine Art from IT Sligo in the mid-eighties to working in National College of Art and Design.
He has since worked as a visual artist, animator, background artist, film editor, videographer, and documentary maker.
His current practice includes photography film/video while drawing on his experience with painting, printmaking, animation, design, and colour studies.


The images displayed in this exhibition are inspired by a journey back to his childhood landscape.
The exhibition will open to the public this Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm.
Feel free to pop by for a wonderful evening or indeed anytime between then and the closing date of the exhibition which is the November 19.
Refreshments will be served and, as always, a warm inviting atmosphere is promised.
Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Main Street, Ballinamore.
For further enquiries, please contact Gail on 071 964 4210.

News

