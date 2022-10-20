Spanish travel agents say ‘Hola’ to Leitrim

Twelve Spanish travel agents are exploring Ireland and Leitrim this week – as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the visit is to familiarise the travel professionals with Ireland and our superb tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland, when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

One of the highlights of the group’s action-packed itinerary was a visit to The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo.

Susan Bolger, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Spain, said: “We are delighted to invite this group of Spanish travel agents to explore Ireland this week. There really is no substitute for being able to come here and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand. Our aim is that when they return home, the travel agents will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2023 and beyond.

“Spain is an important market for tourism to Ireland and fact-finding visits like this are a key element of the work that Tourism Ireland undertakes with the important travel trade in Spain.”

Spain is the fifth-largest market for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 431,000 Spanish visitors; revenue generated by Spanish visitors that year was €218 million.

Spanish travel agents with Cristina Espejo, Tourism Ireland (front, left), visiting The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo.