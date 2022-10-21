Leitrim deaths - Friday, October 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Timmy MacManus, Lis Cara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly Aughakilbarrick, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim peacefully at his home after a short illness, in the presence of his family and the wonderful care of the North West Hospice Palliative Team. Predeceased by his sister Eileen and his father Terry. He will be sadly missed by his son Andrew, mother Annie, brother Joe (Aughnasheelin), sister Dympna (Texas) and his nephews, also by Raj & Brenda, his extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim N41 TD62 this Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 11am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Drumshanbo Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo and on the Drumshanbo Parish Facebook Page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, C/O Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Lesley Muirhead, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Cavan - 16th October 2022, suddenly at her residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Robert, son Brian and his wife Debbie, daughter Karen, grandson Jayden, sisters Alice and her husband Walter, Anne and her husband Eck, relatives and friends. Lesley will leave her residence on Saturday 22nd October at 10.20am to arrive at Lakeland Crematorium for 11.00am service followed by cremation.

James (Jim) Kelly, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Kilteel, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin - 18th October 2022, formerly Kilteel, Co. Kildare and Rockbrook, Rathfarnham, Dublin, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Jim passed with his beloved wife Maura (née O’Neill) lovingly by his side after a short illness. He is predeceased by his brother Joe (Vancouver) and sister May. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Breda, Kate and Frances and brother Fr. Fintan Kelly. Over his last few weeks, Jim has had all the love and support of his entire family around him. His children, Maria, Shay, Terry, Martin, Paul, Declan, Damien, Robert, Grace, and Olga supported by their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces and nephews. Special mention to his son Damien who he cared for with love and devotion. He will be dearly missed by all. Reposing this Friday afternoon in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village from 4-6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ballyboden, arriving for 10.30am Requiem Mass, followed by cremation in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross arriving for 1pm. To view James’ Funeral Mass please click here. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Cheeverstown Hospital. All further enquiries to Massey Bros, Templeogue, (01) 490 7601. Sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and carers in St Patrick’s Community Hospital, North West Hospice, and Sligo University Hospital.

Kathleen Conneely (née Veesey), Clontarf, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim - Conneely (née Vesey) (Clontarf, Dublin and formerly Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) – October 18, 2022, (peacefully) under the excellent Nursing Care of the Ailbhe Unit, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, beloved wife of the late Seamus; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sister Mary, brother-in-law Ted, niece Karen, nephews Mark and Alan and their spouses, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, her Sweeney and Conneely cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Kieran Kelly, Killaleen, Dromahair, Leitrim - October 18th 2022, Kieran, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of the Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital. Loving husband of Margaret and dearest dad to Deborah, Alan and Leanne, Deborah’s husband Fergus and Leanne’s partner Seamus. Predeceased by his dad Francis X; sadly missed by his loving mother Patricia, sisters Martina and Deirdre, his brother Adrian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Removal from his home to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass on Friday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to S.H.O.U.T. House private at all times.

Charles P Ford, Liskellew Upper, Drumkeerin, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Charles P Ford, Liskellew Upper, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Kate and brothers John, Jimmy and Gabriel. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother Micheal, nephews Daniel and Liam, nieces Mary Ann and Christina, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, on Friday evening from 6.00pm until 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the rise in Covid cases, those attending are asked to wear face masks and refrain from handshaking. Messages of sympathy may be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Catherine McTigue (née McPartlin), Stradrina, Ballinaglera, Leitrim, N41 TH63 - Peacefully after a short Illness, at University College Hospital, Galway, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Packie Joe, her parents Michael & Anne, her brothers Michael & John and sister Bea. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pauric (Ballinaglera) and Micky (Drumshanbo), brother Tom (Dowra) and sister Mary (USA), Daughters in law Teresa and Josephine, grandchildren Seamus, Clare, Darren, Ciara and Alan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home, Thursday, 20th October, from 8pm to 10pm, and Friday, 21st October, from 3pm to 8pm. House private on Saturday morning please. Funeral procession will leave her residence on Saturday to arrive at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North West Hospice would be most gratefully appreciated. Please see link for Funeral Mass: here

Vivien Doohan (née Downes), Priory Park, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Boyle, Sligo - October 16th, 2022 - (Tragically) Predeceased by her husband Thomas, parents Joseph and Marian, sister Nancy and brother Edward. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Maddie, brothers Jack (Drumcliff) and Adrian (Maynooth), sisters Madeleine (Boyle) and Josie (London), Maddie’s partner Frank, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from the funeral home on Friday at 10.30am to St. Aidan’s Church, Monasteraden arriving for Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 11am followed by interment in Monasteraden Cemetery. Mass can be viewed here: - https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Vivien can be made to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care services. Donate here - https://www.hospice.ie/ Vivien's family understand and appreciates that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/vdoohan

May they all Rest in Peace