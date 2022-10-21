Leitrim County Council unveils cheeky new anti-littering campaign 

Leitrim County Council’s ‘Nobody Wants To See Your Junk’ campaign aims to reduce the amount of litter in and around Leitrim. The integrated campaign uses influencer and out-of-home advertising to reach the youth market with tongue-in-cheek messaging!

Leitrim County Council opted for digital to deliver their anti-littering campaign to a younger audience, with a particular focus on TikTok partnerships. The ‘Nobody Wants To See Your Junk’ digital campaign sees Leitrim County Council partner with hugely popular TikTok star, Seamus Lehane (@seamboyseam), as well as working with Leitrim local, and up-and-coming TikToker, Ralph McKeown (@xdralph). The campaign is supported by out-of-home advertising in 80 washrooms across County Leitrim where the ‘Nobody Wants To See Your Junk’ messaging is particularly evocative.

Seamus Lehane is one of Ireland’s top TikTok stars with 6.1 Million culminated likes and a following of 155,000. Lehane also has a large following on Instagram, with 102,000 followers, where he has also promoted the ‘Nobody Wants To See Your Junk’ campaign.

Ralph McKeown is a teenage TikToker who comes from Leitrim, and has incredible popularity with the teen-market in the county. McKeown has 1.8 Million culminated likes, with a following of 27,500 on his TikTok account.

At this stage of the campaign, Lehane’s posts have been seen and heard by over 44,000 people, with McKeown’s videos bringing in over 27,200 views. This brings the current digital view total to over 71,200 people!

The Council’s partnership with popular influencers have allowed them to connect directly with their target audience, meeting them where they are. The Council worked directly with Lehane and McKeown to create bespoke content that supported campaign messaging, while using humour and topics that would appeal to a young audience in Leitrim. Both Lehane and McKeown’s videos make use of GAA references to appeal to a wide audience. Lehane sports his best Leitrim GAA kit, while McKeown shows off his local pitch, and creates sketches around picking up litter.

Check out the ‘Nobody Wants To See Your Junk’ campaign on Seamus Lehane (@seamboyseam) or Ralph McKeown’s (@xdralph) TikTok channels. For more information visit www.leitrimcoco.ie.