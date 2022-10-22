Leitrim Volunteer Awards planned for this November

Communities across Leitrim are invited to take part in this year's Leitrim Volunteer Awards to be held on the 11th of November 2022 at the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton.
The ceremony will be held from 11am – 1pm and those attending will be joined by special guests sportsman, Zak Moradi and author and broadcaster, Carol Coleman, who will present the awards.
This year there are 10 categories in the awards with something for all organisations and everyone to get involved in.
If you would like to nominate a person or organisation for an award please visit the Volunteer Leitrim website and apply.
See: www.volunteerleitrim.ie
