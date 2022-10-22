Percy French Society and Eleanor Shanley play The Corn Mill Theatre Carrigallen

The Leitrim Percy French are delighted to have Eleanor Shanley join them in the Corn Mill theatre Carrigallen on October 29 at 8pm.



For one night only the public will have the opportunity to travel back in time and spend a delightful evening listening to the music and songs of one of the most accomplished composers this country has produced.

102 years after his death, barely a sing-song takes place in this country that doesn’t feature at least a couple of Percy French songs. Who doesn’t know the famous opening line ‘Oh Mary this London’s a wonderful sight’ from ‘The Mountains of Mourne’, the beautiful ballad of ‘Come Back Paddy Reilly’ or the rousing ‘Phil the Fluter’s Ball’.

Perhaps not everyone can identify the composer of these famous Irish folk songs but most will recognise the lyrics and the melodies.



After two sell-out shows in the National Concert Hall in Dublin, performances across the country and featuring on the BBC’s ‘Britain’s Great Railway Journeys’ presented by Michael Portillo, this charming show will be performed in the Corn Mill Theatre.

Behind the show are the musically gifted members of the County Leitrim Percy French Society.

The show is performed by 12 members of the society in period costume with Frank Cadam taking the role of the great man himself.

Throughout the performance Percy links songs with stories from his life explaining the background and inspiration behind the music giving the show a warmth and authenticity.

Under the direction of Tish Dunleavy as musical director the show is presented in a fun-loving and good-humoured way with audience participation welcomed and encouraged along the way.

The County Leitrim Percy Society are delighted to have Eleanor Shanley join with them to remember one of Ireland's greatest composers.

Tickets are €20 from www.cornmilltheatre.com or call 087 2570363. Show begins at 8pm sharp. Doors will open at 7.30pm - don't be late!

Please print off your ticket or display it on your phone and present it at the Box Office on the night of the performance.