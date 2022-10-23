Leitrim deaths - Sunday, October 23, 2022

Brigid (Bridie) Crumlish (née McWeeney), Dublin / Aghacashel, Leitrim - October 21st, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband Jim, son Tony, partner Edel, grandsons, brother, Danny, sisters, Kathleen Denning and Margaret, cousin Maureen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, partners, niece, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Mass on Sunday morning (October 23rd) to the Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, Dublin 7 at 11.30 am. Followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong, Co Leitrim, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (October 24th) at 11 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Francis Rynn, Leixlip, Kildare / Drumshanbo, Leitrim - passed peacefully on 20th October 2022. Beloved husband of Maria née Whelan, and dear father of Joe and Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter and his sister Mary O’ Connor. Adored grandchildren Khalid, Yasmin and Killian, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, close family friends and neighbours. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 25th October, at 11 am interment afterwards in Confey Cemetery.

Hugh (Hubert) Clancy, Kinlough, Leitrim - Died peacefully 14th October 2022, in the care of the wonderful staff at St Lukes Hospice, Kenton surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Kate, his brother Michael and his sister Anne, and grand-sons Dermot and Patrick. Hugh will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family - wife Maureen, sons Michael, Brendan, daughter Geraldine, daughters-in-law Johanna, Heather, son-in-law Sean, and by grandchildren Emmet, Aiobhinn and Pierce. Also, brothers Willie, Joe, Ollie, sisters Maisie, Margaret, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Christine, Una, brothers-in-law Hughie, Jackie, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and a very wide circle of friends. Funeral mass. Wednesday, 16th November at St Mary & St Andrew Catholic Church, Dollis Hill, London NW2 6HE, followed by a service at Hendon Crematorium.

Mary Guckian, Currycramp, Dromod, Leitrim - October 21st 2022 , Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved Husband Frank.Deeply regretted by her daughter Pamela, son-in-law Joseph and grandson Nathan, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces & nephews-in-law, family, neighbours and friends. Removal Sunday, 23rd October 2022, to St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola, Dromod, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm, the cortege will travel to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for cremation at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, may be made, in lieu, to The North West Hospice, Co Sligo or c/o Rowleys, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford - Wessex Drive, Leicester, England and Late of Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co. Longford. It is with great sadness that the family of Maureen Reape announces her peaceful passing on 18th October, 2022, aged 74 years, at LOROS. Maureen was a cherished mother to Philomena, Imelda and Paul, gran to Rebecca, Joseph, Joshua, Isaac, Ben, Sam and Jack, great-grandmother to Isabella, Eziyah and Gabriel. Sister to Pauline and Betty, a friend and relative to many. Maureen's Requiem Mass will take place at the Mother of God Catholic Church, Greencoat Road, Leicester, LE3 6NZ, on Friday 28th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to LOROS, c/o Chris Meynell and Family Funeral Directors, 28 Wellington Street, Syston Leicestershire LE7 2LG Tel: 0116 2607954

May they all Rest in Peace