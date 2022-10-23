Search

23 Oct 2022

Leitrim Sweathouse Project wins Heritage Award

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

23 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

This year, the Heritage Council once again recognised the efforts of individuals, families and community groups to ensure the preservation, protection and promotion of Ireland’s built, natural and cultural heritage.

The County Award category was presented to the most successful heritage event or project from each local authority.

The Leitrim Sweathouse Project won the county award. It hosted Ask About Archaeology, during which the project coordinator was on hand to answer questions from visitors of all ages about the site and its research.

In Cavan, the Heritage Office in association with Templeport Development Association, Jampa Ling Buddhist Centre, Drumlane History and Heritage Group and Killeshandra Tidy Towns hosted an event series called Footprints of the Past to celebrate local churches and other historic sites through mixed media art responses.

Longford's winner was Norman People which saw reenactments, living history and more by the Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre.

The Rathcroghan Visitor Centre in Roscommon hosted ‘Idols and Unclean Things’, a conference and photography exhibition on the Gortnacrannagh Figure, an eight-foot-tall Iron Age wooden figure archaeologists discovered in 2021.

In Sligo, Moygara Castle Research and Conservation Project showcased Moygara Castle Conservation Works, which began in 2021. Visitors could see the progress they made in preserving this historic site.

For more information visit: www.heritageweek.ie/news/2022-county-winner 

