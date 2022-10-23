Netflix to crackdown on sharing password in early 2023

Netflix has advised customers that the crackdown on password sharing, initially announced earlier this year, will begin in 2023.

The streaming service have told customers who share their login credentials will be charged extra, and will have to create and pay for a sub-account if they want someone else to share their password.

Account and password sharing is against Netflix’s terms of service but to this point, the company had taken a relaxed approach to enforce the rule.

While the company has not given an indication of how much the extra cost might be, some test runs of the system in South America show that it may be a 25% increase or about €4.50.

Netflix stated this week,“After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (“extra member”) if they want to pay for family or friends."



From 3 November in the United States, Netflix will offer an advertising-supported subscription called Basic With Ads, a lower-cost option that will show people four to five minutes of ads per hour of content they watch. This ad-supported plan will also be available in 11 other countries in November: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain and the UK. The company said it planned to expand the offering to more countries over time.

Netflix said it would charge £4.99 a month for the Basic with Ads service in the UK, while it will cost $6.99 in the US. For comparison, the current Basic plan – Netflix’s cheapest tier right now – costs £6.99 and $9.99 each month.