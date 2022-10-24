Zak Moradi's book shortlisted for national award

He has excelled on the sporting field and now Leitrim's Zak Moradi is finding success in the world of publishing as his book with Niall Kelly, 'Life begins in Leitrim' has been shortlisted for the Eason Sports Book of the Year in the An Post Irish Book Awards 2022.
Category winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin November 23. This will be followed on December 7 by a TV programme announcing 'The An Post Irish Book Awards Book of the Year' winner. This will be broadcast on RTÉ1.
To tie in with the announcement of the An Post Irish Book Awards shortlist, the public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website www.anpostirishbookawards.ie.
All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Token vouchers. Voters may cast their votes until voting closes on November 10th.
