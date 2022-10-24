Ghost and Ghouls make their way to Manorhamilton for Samhain Parade

Three-day festival of culture and spooky fun in Manorhamilton. Cluainín Carnival Arts group presents a jam packed programme of events over the Halloween weekend that is not to be missed.

When: Friday to 28th of October to Sunday the 30th of October

Where: Multiple local venues in Manorhamilton are hosting an array of live performances including Cafe Fulacht Fiadh, The Glens Center, and pubs in the town.

Friday the 28th of October

7pm: The Chilean Festival: an evening of Chilean traditional culture & folk music at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh,

8.30pm: 796/3400 performance by Rabbits Riot at The Glens Center.

Saturday 29th October:

6.00pm: The Samhain Parade starts at the Bee Park community center and makes its way around the town and ends at the castle.

7.00pm-8.30pm Halloween Music with the Rock Orchestra & Free Speaking Monkey. Food and drink at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh

8.30pm 796/3400 Performance by Rabbits Riot at The Glens Center -

Sunday 30th October:

2pm - 5pm Family afternoon of Games & Face Painting at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh

5pm-6.30pm Mummers Play around pubs in Manorhamilton finishing at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh.

6.30pm- 8.30pm Trad Session with Ceili Kitchen - all musicians welcome

8.30pm Khallass/ Enough. Performance by Sorcha Fox, Amir Abualrob & Cellist Eimear Reidy, Cafe Fulacht Fiadh.

Tickets available from: Cafe Fulacht Fiadh, The Glens Center or online at www.linktr.ee/fulachtfiadhcafe

Cluainín Carnival Arts are a group of artists with vast experience in visual art and theater led by fantastic creative director Dee Armstrong. Most of the events during the festival would not have been possible without the support of Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Live Performance Scheme, The Glens Center and the Bee Park community center.