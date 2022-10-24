Leitrim bus users hit with increased fare on Expressway

Expressway, Ireland’s largest coach network, has announced changes to its fares from 21 October, in response to the impact of rising costs on the business. This is the first fare review since 2018.
The changes mean that passengers travelling to/from Leitrim will see the following fare changes:
· Route 23 Carrick-on-Shannon to Sligo: The adult single fare will increase by €1 to €14.50 while the adult return fare will decrease by €1 to €18.50.
· Route 23 Carrick-on-Shannon to Dublin: The adult single fare will increase by €1 to €21, while there is no change to the adult return fare.
Day return tickets will end on all routes. Day returns account for less than 7% of Expressway tickets nationwide.
However, customers booking online will benefit from a new 5% discount. Young people registered with a Young Adult or Student Leap Card will only pay 50% of the standard fare, while free travel pass holders continue to travel free of charge.
