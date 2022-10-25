Search

25 Oct 2022

Fenagh Abbey needs more preservation and promotion

Fenagh Abbey needs more preservation and promotion

Fenagh Abbey

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

25 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

More needs to be done to preserve, protect and promote Fenagh Abbey according to Sinn Féin councillor Brendan Barry.

Cllr Barry asked Ballinamore Municipal District to write to the Office of Public Works OPW requesting that they clean up an inscription from 1671 at the Abbey along with other headstones and stone work.

Cllr Barry  said the O'Duignan plaque  in Fenagh Abbey is a protected structure, but the inscriptions are faded and he said the OPW should be maintaining this.

He said the O'Roddy and O'Duignan families that are buried inside the Abbey are so important to our ancient Irish history. He said the O'Roddy's commissioned The Book of Fenagh and the   O'Duignan's helped compile the Four Masters Annals which includes Irish history from the four provinces up to 1616.

He said we sometimes forget the “huge asset” that Fenagh Abbey is and we need to “honour those people who were writing books such as the Book of Fenagh from 516AD.” Cllr Caillian Ellis seconded the motion and supported all Cllr Barry said.

Cllr Enda McGloin noted that Cllr Barry had researched a lot of information for his motion and he thanked him for that, he said a letter will be sent to the OPW and a request to Minister Patrick O'Donovan to visit Fenagh on his next trip through Leitrim.

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media