Edwina Guckian announces her latest community project - The Mummers’ Join

Edwina Guckian said she is excited to share her latest community project with the people of Leitrim - The Mummers’ Join.

“This December we will be forming mumming groups in as many towns across Leitrim as possible,” Edwina said.

“Anyone can be a mummer! You don't have to be a professional singer, musician, dancer etc. everyone can take part,” she said.



“All ages, all nationalities! It's all about dressing in disguise and picking one day (or more if you wish) across Christmas to gather the group together and visit a few homes in your area with a Christmas carol or a dance, tune, poem, story or whatever you want on their door step.

“It's about bringing good luck to the people you call to for the new year,” Edwina said.

A mumming group could have anything from three to 50 people or more in it and it's the best of craic for those taking part and those you call to at their door.

Edwina and the team will be visiting as many areas as possible on the lead up to Christmas to teach you how to make the costumes.



They'll bring all the straw and equipment, etc. The straw hat workshops will take place across November and early December in each communities local community centre.

Come the first week in January when all the groups have finished mumming Edwina and her group will be organising The Mummers Ball - a big party for all the mummers that took part. There'll be a band (very excited about the band!), food and a few surprises.

“We hope many of you, your families and your wider community will take part in this old folk tradition of Ireland. Everyone is welcome!

For those outside of Leitrim wondering if they can take part, yes!



“We'll smuggle you across our border! We'd be so delighted to have you! Form your own group from your area or hop into a group that suits you in Drumsna, Manorhamilton, Drumshanbo, etc.,” she added.

To join ‘The Mummers Join’ Whatsapp group where details of locations and straw hat workshop times will be shared visit www.sowingtheseedproject.com/mummers

They'll also post in the Whatsapp group a communication person for each mummers group area, e.g. Drumsna/Annaduff - Edwina Guckian

All events are free. The Mummers Join is supported by The Heritage Council & Leitrim County Council

Bígí Linn!

Share the word!