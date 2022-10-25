Search

26 Oct 2022

Sligo and Longford included in Night-Time Economy pilot

Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

25 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, today (October 25) announced a pilot initiative to support the development of a vibrant and diverse Night-Time Economy across the country. Support will be provided to 9 pilot cities and towns to enhance their night-time culture including Dublin City, Cork City, Limerick City, Galway City, Kilkenny, Drogheda, Sligo, Buncrana and Longford Town. 

Minister Martin said; “It is one of my priorities as Minister to invest in bringing life and vitality back to our towns and villages through culture and arts and supporting the Night-Time Economy is a crucial aspect of this. Nine pilot towns and cities have been announced today and they will recruit new Night-Time Economy Advisors who will help drive and support a more diverse and sustainable Night-Time Economy in their localities, engaging with the community, businesses, venues and artists to implement plans that make sense for each town or city.”

The pilot projects follow announcements on the reform of the licencing laws that will allow pubs to stay open to 12.30am and nightclubs until 6am.

Senator Róisín Garvey, Green Party Spokesperson for Rural Development and Enterprise, Trade and Employment added; “This pilot initiative announced by Green Party Minister Catherine Martin, along with the reform of the licencing laws, will finally bring Ireland out of the dark ages and revitalise the nightlife of our cities and towns. We've seen this work so well in Europe where supports and extended opening hours leads to less antisocial behaviour, less noise issues and a better night life for the community. When you extend opening hours, it means crowds move around the city or town at different times and it avoids a big spill out onto the streets all at one time. It means a healthier, happier, safer and stronger community as well as night time economy."

Development of the Night-Time Economy is an important priority for the Green Party and a key commitment in the Programme for Government. Minister Martin secured €6 million in budget 2023 for developing the Night-Time Economy and as part of today’s announcement has also committed to working with the sector and other relevant stakeholders to develop a grant process for sound-proofing of suitable venues.

