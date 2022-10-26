Fines for 16 road safety offences to double from October 27

Fines relating to 16 road safety offences will double tomorrow, Thursday, October 27. Some of the fines that are doubling include speeding (rising from €80 to €160), mobile phone use (€60 to €120), non-wearing of seatbelts (€60 to €120), and failing to ensure that a child is properly restrained (€60 to €120).

Certain fines relating to safety offences committed by learner and novice drivers, are also increasing. The fine for a learner permit holder driving a vehicle unaccompanied by a qualified person will increase from €80 to €160. The fine for novice and learner drivers not displaying ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates, or tabards in the case of motorcyclists, will double to €120.

Three new Fixed Charge Notices will come into force in the new year. These relate to the misuse of a disabled parking permit. Illegally parking in an electric charging bay and breaching a HGV ban and entering a specified public road without a valid permit.

While the fine for 16 road traffic offences will increase to either €120 or €160 on October 27, it should be noted that if a driver fails to pay the fine within a 28 day period it increases to €180 or €240. Failure to pay after a further 28 day period will see these fine increase to €240 or €320. If you are detected speeding you will receive 3 penalty points on your licence, if you get 12 penalty points in three years you will be disqualified for 6 months. A lower threshold of 7 points applies for learner and novice drivers.