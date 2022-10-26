Up to 8 hour wait for x-ray in Sligo Hospital

Complaints of overcrowding, long delays and a lack of beds in Sligo University Hospital (SUH) have been highlighted again this week. Last week there were reports of patients waiting up to eight hours for an x-ray in the local hospital. On Monday, October 24 SUH had the third-highest trolley figures in the country - just behind Limerick and Cork hospitals - with 43 people waiting for a bed in a ward.



The INMO is calling the HSE and government to implement “an immediate plan to tackle chronic dangerous overcrowding in our emergency departments.” Local Independent Cllr Gerry Dolan called the situation in Sligo Hospital “negligent.” He told the Ballinamore Municipal District meeting on Monday that he was in SUH last week with a patient who had to wait 12 hours for treatment. From his experience and talking to others in the emergency department, he believes the delay was caused by “a shortage of doctors.” He said he witnessed an elderly lady being informed that she would need to wait “8-9 hours for an x-ray.” He said he spoke to the radiologist who said they cannot do an x-ray without the sign-off from a doctor, but they are ready and waiting to see patients 24/7. Cllr Dolan informed the meeting that many people who were waiting for stitches “left the hospital to go elsewhere for treatment.” He noted that the nurses and staff were excellent, but there seemed to be a lack of doctors.



The HSE blamed the delays on “high numbers of patients attending, many of whom present with complex needs requiring admission.” The HSE admitted they are facing “significant challenges” at Sligo University Hospital.

The Leitrim Observer put a number of questions to the HSE about delays, overcrowding and high trolley figures at Sligo University Hospital. In response, the HSE stated, “Throughout the country, Emergency Departments continue to be extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom present with complex needs requiring admission. Due to the increased demand and the pressure on available beds, there are significant challenges in relation to ED wait times at SUH.”

The HSE noted an increase in ED attendance with a significant increase in the number of patients aged 75 and over attending Emergency Departments with “complex care needs and often requiring admission to hospital for further treatment.”

In addition, the hospital continues to be impacted by COVID-19. As of 8pm Monday night, October 24, there were 22 patients with COVID-19 being treated in SUH.



The HSE advises patients to consider attending the Injury Unit in Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm every day to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

The Saolta Hospital Group has undertaken a nurse recruitment campaign with plans to recruit a further 100 overseas nurses by year-end.



Cllr Gerry Dolan called the situation “pure negligence by the HSE and Sligo Hospital management.”

He was fully supported by Ballinamore area councillors on Monday; as they had all either experienced the situation or had heard about it. Cllr Brendan Barry said he knows that wards are overflowing with beds and staff are under a lot of pressure.

He asked why other hospitals in the region do not have the same overcrowding issues as Sligo and suggested it could be to do with “management of resources.” Cllr Ellis stated “NoWDoc won't do stitches” and he added many people are moved from NoWDoc in Carrick-on-Shannon to Sligo Hospital to wait hours for a simple treatment.

“I can get a vet into my yard inside of an hour,” he commented, going on to say animals have better access to treatment than humans.



Ballinamore MD sent a letter to the HSE and Sligo Hospital management outlining their dissatisfaction and seeking answers to their questions.