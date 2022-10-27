Unique chair by emerging Leitrim designer goes on display at National Museum of Ireland

Emerging furniture designer Daragh Murphy from Dromahair, has been selected to have his work displayed at the National Museum of Ireland (NMI) as part of the exhibition Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited. Daragh is currently studying on the B.Sc. in Furniture Design and Manufacture programme at ATU Connemara, Letterfrack, Co Galway (formerly GMIT - Letterfrack).

Daragh designed and crafted a three-legged chair that was chosen by a panel of adjudicators from the National Museum of Ireland, ATU Connemara and the Office of Public Works. It is now on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo, from October 2022 to March 2023.

The work came about through a partnership initiative between the National Museum of Ireland and ATU Connemara which challenged furniture design students to respond to examples of chairs in the national collections and design a piece of furniture for the modern home. The students were inspired by a particular Irish chair type known as the Tuam or Sligo chair.

Daragh was at the National Museum of Ireland for the launch of the new display of chairs. His take on the Sligo/Tuam chair combines sleek curves and tapers to create an elegant, handcrafted piece.

Paul Leamy, Head of Centre for ATU Connemara, National Centre for Excellence in Furniture Design and Technology, said:

“We were delighted to work with the National Museum of Ireland on this exciting project. Our students were challenged to respond to a stimulating design brief. The final chair designs are impressive contemporary interpretations of the original Tuam/Sligo chairs, but yet are thoughtful in paying respect to the masters of the past.”

Clodagh Doyle, Keeper of the Irish Folklife Collection at the NMI – Country Life, said: “It is inspiring to see how these emerging designers applied such creativity, skill and commitment to their individual works. I think that speaks immediately to the visitor when considering these beautiful pieces of furniture. It is especially engaging to see how these modern interpretations are so striking and vibrant yet still manage to evoke a sense of a timeless and enduring design passed down through the generations by dedicated craftspeople.”

Our Irish Chair: Tradition Revisited is on display at the National Museum of Ireland - Country Life, Turlough Park, Castlebar. Admission is free. Visit www.museum.ie for further information.