Launch of "Sense and Sensibility" in rhyme

Carrigallen author Kevin Patrick will launch his new book ‘Sense and Sensibility in Rhythm & Rhyme’ in The Haggard, Moyne on Friday, October 28 at 8pm. The work is a full adaptation of another Jane Austen novel in rhyming verse with 24 beautiful illustrations by Barbra Sliwinska.
All the verve, knowing humour and the vivid characters of Austen's world are within. Meet the Dashwood Sisters, Elinor (too sensible) and Marianne (too much sensibility) as they meet with grief, loss, disappointment, denial and upheaval over the course of a single year. This is one of Austen's more melancholy novels that delivers one of the most unexpected yet heart-warming denouements in classic literature to tell of a painful first love, a lost love and the unbreakable bond of sisterly love that was there all along. So here it is, 'Sense and Sensibility in Rhythm & Rhyme' in all its glory. Kevin is excited to host this real live in-person launch this Friday 28th at the beautiful setting of The Haggard in Moyne, just 10 minutes from Carrigallen (N39 E2CB) hosted by local character Mick ‘The Bull’ Masterson. An excerpt from the book will be performed by Corn Mill Theatre members.
There will be live music by Arvagh Music Club and light refreshments will be served.
