From Kiltyclogher to Cashel special concert with the McKeaney Sisters

Kilty to Cashel
Following on from the last hugely successful themed concert called ‘Kilty Remembers’, Kiltyclogher, with the aid of Leitrim County Council and the Leitrim live performance funding, are putting on what promises to be a very nostalgic Sunday night Concert where you will lift the latch in Rogagh Cashel or a house in Kiltyclogher and be entertained by the very talented musical McKeaney Sisters who have retained a repertoire of songs and stories that are common to these two border communities.
They will be joined on stage by a host of surprise guests including Fergus Bogue, Gerry McMahon and Grace Doolan.
In the literal sense, the road from Kiltyclogher to Cashel was a and one which holds memories for a lot of people on both sides of the border.
Despite it being partitioned by the road closures in the troubles, this did not wipe out the togetherness of the two border communities.
The true spirit of unison and friendship remained alive, and this was accentuated by the musical McKeaney family who connected both communities by their songs, music and dance and revival of traditions.
The award winning McKeaney Sisters are renowned in their rural Leitrim-Fermanagh area as very entertaining musical family.
Mary, Rosie, Kathleen, Peggy and Anna have been entertaining audiences all around Ireland and abroad over the decades.
The concert takes place on Sunday, October 30 at 8pm in Kiltyclogher Community Centre.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite or phone 083 1553183 or text 085 1605327.
