Road safety fines double in cost

Speeding fines jumped from €80 to €160
Fines for 16 road safety offences, including speeding and mobile phone use, have now doubled in cost.
Speeding fines jumped from €80 to €160 and mobile phone use fines have gone from €60 to €120. Fines for non-wearing of seatbelts and failing to ensure a child is properly restrained have also increased to €120. This is the first time the fines have been increased since they came into effect some 20 years ago.
Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton also announced three new fines will come into force in the new year. These include the misuse of a disabled parking permit (€200), illegally parking in an electric charging bay (€80) and breaching a HGV ban and entering a specified public road without a valid permit (€200).
123 people have been killed on Irish road this year, an increase of 12 fatalities from this time last year.
The fine for a learner driver driving a vehicle unaccompanied by a qualified person will increase from €80 to €160, while the fine for novice and learner drivers not displaying ‘L’ or ‘N’ plates, or tabards in the case of motorcyclists, will double to €120.
Other fine increases include those relating to failing to stop a vehicle for a school warden (€160) and failing to stop a bicycle for a school warden stop sign (€80).
Fines relating to non-compliance with appropriate car seats for children aged over and under three have also doubled.
