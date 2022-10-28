Deaths in the Leitrim area - Friday, October 28

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peter Gallagher, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Peter Gallagher, Cloonamurgal, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 27th. Predeceased by his brother Sean and parents Mary and Frank. Sadly missed by his sons Sean and Daniel, their mother Ann, daughter in law Sharon, grandson Jack, siblings Anne, Gerry, Joe and Vincent, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law Gerry and Maeve Gallagher, Lugmeen, Drumkeerin (Eircode N41 HP65) on Saturday from 5.00pm until 9.00pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.15am in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin. Burial to follow in Aughalaughey Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, in lieu, to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Mary Dillon, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Dillon, (nee O’Rourke), Drumconny, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Saturday, 22nd October 2022. Wife of the late Jim and predeceased by her brother Seán. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister-in-law Madge, niece Sheleen, nephews Seán and Jason, grand nephews Ryán and Emmett, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass on Saturday, 29th October 2022, at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial in Aughavas Cemetery.

Pat Lohan, Salthill, Galway / Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Lohan, Kingston Road, Salthill, Galway and Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, peacefully at University Hospital Galway on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of John, Patricia, Nicola and Grace. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his wife and children, brothers Michael, Seán and Con, sister Veronica, daughter-in-law Rachel, sons-in-law Ken, Simon and Alex, his adored grandchildren Ruari, Annie, Luke, Art, Theo and Syd, the extended Lohan and Hynes family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 V1K8) on Friday, 28 October, from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Arriving at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill on Saturday, 29 October, for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore. Donations in memory of Pat to Alzheimers Society of Ireland (Galway).

PJ (Patrick Joseph) Browne, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of PJ (Patrick Joseph) Browne, Station House, Boyle, Co Roscommon (Former Station Master, Irish Rail Boyle / Retired Commandant 19th Battalion, FCA) on Thursday, October 27th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his father John L, mother Katie, step-mother Annie, brother Bernard and sister Mary. Loving husband of heartbroken wife Margaret and proud father of Paul, Alan John, Fergal, PJ óg and Catherine (Kate). Sadly missed by his brothers Sean, Damian and Gerard. Deeply missed by Jim, John, Bairbre, Lineo, Caitriona and adoring grandchildren Robert, David, Meadhbh, James, Grace, Anna and Zane. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters in law, wider family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Ross Lane, The Crescent, Boyle on Sunday, 30th October from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 31st October at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Boyle, followed by burial at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Arm, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

May they all Rest in Peace.