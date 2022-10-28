Search

28 Oct 2022

Halloween events around Leitrim this weekend

Manorhamilton, Cloone, Longford and more

Halloween events around Leitrim this weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Manorhamilton are celebrating Halloween with three days of events, organised by Cluainín Carnival Arts group.               Friday the 28th of October 7pm: The Chilean Festival: an evening of Chilean traditional culture & folk music at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. 8.30pm: 796/3400 performance by Rabbits Riot at The Glens Center.

Saturday 29th October 6.00pm: The Samhain Parade starts at the Bee Park community center and makes its way around the town and ends at the castle. 7.00pm-8.30pm Halloween Music with the Rock Orchestra & Free Speaking Monkey. Food and drink at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. 8.30pm 796/3400 Performance by Rabbits Riot at The Glens Center -

Sunday 30th October: 2pm - 5pm Family afternoon of Games & Face Painting at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. 5pm-6.30pm Mummers Play around pubs in Manorhamilton finishing at Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. 6.30pm- 8.30pm Trad Session with Ceili Kitchen - all musicians welcome. 8.30pm Khallass/ Enough. Performance by Sorcha Fox, Amir Abualrob & Cellist Eimear Reidy, Cafe Fulacht Fiadh. Tickets available from: Cafe Fulacht Fiadh, The Glens Center or online at www.linktr.ee/fulachtfiadhcafe 

Cloone Haunted Trail returns on Sunday October 30 6.30pm - 10pm. Registration at Cloone Community Centre and shuttle bus to the Haunted Trail at Bothar na Naomh. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. This is an outdoor event. Parking available.

Longford's Dead of Night Parade will start at St Mel’s College carpark at 6.30pm and finish at Connolly Barracks at 7.15pm on monday, October 31. All other activities will take place around Connolly Barrack. These include a Spook Walk where participants can take a walk on the wild side from 6-9pm. A safer bonfire-alternative, the Beacon will be lit from 7.15-8.30pm.

There are also Halloween events being held at Strokestown Park and Lough Key Forest Park, Boyle.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media