Don't miss your place on Leitrim's final online Living Well programme for 2022

Only a few places remain available for the last online Living Well (LW) programme of 2022 commencing Monday, November 7 at 2pm.
Living Well is a free HSE programme for adults with chronic conditions such as diabetes, COPD, heart conditions, stroke, multiple sclerosis, arthritis, long-Covid, chronic pain, inflammatory bowel disease and many others.
Living Well supports participants to develop vital self-management skills to enable them to live well with their conditions.
To register for a place call Helen on 087 3964307 or for more information see: https://www.hse.ie/eng/health/hl/selfmanagement/living-well-programme/
