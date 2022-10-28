Search

28 Oct 2022

Carrick-on-Shannon is Leitrim's Tidiest Town

Dromod and Cloone take second and third respectively

Funding of €23,000 for 17 Tidy Towns committees

Carrick-on-Shannon was announced as the winner of Leitrim's Tidiest Town.

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

28 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today announced Trim, Co. Meath as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2022, amassing 366 points.

Over 750 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin – with thousands more watching online.

In Leitrim, Carrick-on-Shannon was awarded first place and a Gold Medal with 356 points; Dromod was second with 347 and a Bronze Medal, while Cloone was third with 332 points. 

The full results for Leitrim are:

Category A
Cloone - 332 (County Third)
Drumkeeran - 324
Fenagh - 318
Keshcarrigan - 303
Newtowngore - 286
Tullaghan - 260

Category B
Mohill - 324
Drumsna - 323
Carrigallen - 291
Leitrim Village - 259

Category C
Dromod - 347 (County Second & Bronze Medal)
Dromahair - 331 (Endeavour Award)
Ballinamore - 327
Kinlough - 304
Manorhamilton - 297

Category D
Carrick-on-Shannon - 356 (County First & Gold Medal)

It was the first full-scale Awards Ceremony since the onset of the Pandemic.

This year’s competition received the third highest number of entries in its almost 65-year history.

Other national results include:

Rosscarbery, Co Cork was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

Cahir, Co. Tipperary was named as the overall winner of the Young Persons in TidyTowns Award and also the overall winner of the SuperValu AsIAm Inclusive Communities Award.

Minister Humphreys said, “I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of TidyTowns volunteers across the country.

“The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community.

“Your hard work and enthusiasm is nothing short of inspiring.”

