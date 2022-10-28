Launch of Road Safety Appeal ahead of the October Bank Holiday

An Garda Síochána is issuing an urgent road safety appeal to all road users ahead of the busy October bank holiday weekend, as provisional figures show that *123 lives have been lost on Ireland’s roads to date.

(*12 more deaths than during the same period in both 2021 and 2019.)

Data from the Central Statistics Office indicates that the October bank holiday weekend is one of the busiest periods on Irish roads.

Evidence also shows that the risk of fatality or serious injury caused by a road traffic collision is highest between 3pm and 6pm across the four day weekend, with Friday of the October Bank Holiday being the most dangerous.

We are therefore targeting locations that our analysis has shown the major risk of fatal collisions or those that cause serious injury.

Assistant Commissioner, Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said, "When a person is fatally injured in a road traffic collision it is more than a statistic. This is a life lost; a son or daughter, mother or father, a sibling, a friend or colleague. This tragedy can visit any family and we must all examine our behaviour while driving and ensure that we do not contribute to fatal and serious injury collisions.

"It is expected that large numbers will be travelling on our roads this Halloween period. We want everyone to stay safe and enjoy the weekend. Remember that every decision you make on the road counts.”

Assistant Commissioner Hilman added, "Gardaí nationwide will be focusing on detecting the key lifesaver offences such as speeding, driving under the influence, non-wearing of seat-belts and using a mobile phone while driving.

"Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints will be operated on roads throughout the country, and so I implore drivers to never drive under the influence of an intoxicant. You not only face a very high risk of losing your licence, there is high probability that you will be involved in or cause a serious collision.

"We wish to ensure that everyone has a safe and Happy Halloween.”

Advice for road users to make this a safer Bank Holiday Weekend:

• Slow down and allow adequate time for your journey

• Be mindful of the prevailing weather conditions

• Always ensure you and every passenger wears a seatbelt

• Never, ever drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

• Do not use a mobile phone while driving

• Pay attention for vulnerable road users and children

• Book a taxi, use public transport or designate a driver if planning to socialise

• Only walk in well-lit streets and on footpaths

• If walking in rural areas please wear high-vis