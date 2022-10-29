Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, October 29

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget Delia Gralton, Mohill / Effrinagh, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bridget Delia Gralton (née Harris), No. 3 Boeshill, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Friday, 28th October 2022, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Sonnie, sons, infant Thomas and Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Marie, Bernadette and Imelda, their families, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Delia will repose at her residence, No. 3 Boeshill, Mohill on Saturday (29th October) and on Sunday until 12 noon. House private from 12.00pm on Sunday. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Sunday 30th October in St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel at 2.30pm followed by cremation to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78).

Mary (Molly) McWeeney, Dromod, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) McWeeney (nee Clarke), Meelragh, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, October 27th 2022 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of Kenneth, Marcella, Irma, Valerie, William and Ignatius. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers and sisters Gene, Mattie, Charlie, Anna, Bridie, Ellie, granddaughter Ciara, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her home on Saturday evening to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola at 6pm. Funeral Mass Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Peter Gallagher, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peter Gallagher, Cloonamurgal, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 27th. Predeceased by his brother Sean and parents Mary and Frank. Sadly missed by his sons Sean and Daniel, their mother Ann, daughter in law Sharon, grandson Jack, siblings Anne, Gerry, Joe and Vincent, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law Gerry and Maeve Gallagher, Lugmeen, Drumkeerin (Eircode N41 HP65) on Saturday from 5.00pm until 9.00pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.15am in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin. Burial to follow in Aughalaughey Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, in lieu, to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

PJ (Patrick Joseph) Browne, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of PJ (Patrick Joseph) Browne, Station House, Boyle, Co Roscommon (Former Station Master, Irish Rail Boyle / Retired Commandant 19th Battalion, FCA) on Thursday, October 27th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his father John L, mother Katie, step-mother Annie, brother Bernard and sister Mary. Loving husband of heartbroken wife Margaret and proud father of Paul, Alan John, Fergal, PJ óg and Catherine (Kate). Sadly missed by his brothers Sean, Damian and Gerard. Deeply missed by Jim, John, Bairbre, Lineo, Caitriona and adoring grandchildren Robert, David, Meadhbh, James, Grace, Anna and Zane. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters in law, wider family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Ross Lane, The Crescent, Boyle on Sunday, 30th October from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 31st October at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Boyle, followed by burial at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Arm, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

May they all Rest in Peace.