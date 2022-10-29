Reminder: Clocks go back one hour this weekend

The clocks go back tonight, which means an extra hour in bed.
The general public are advised that “winter time” will commence at 2.00 a.m. on Sunday,30 October, 2022.
Clocks and watches should be put back one hour at that time.
Winter time will end at 1.00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday, 26 March, 2023.
