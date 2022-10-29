Search

29 Oct 2022

Ireland West Airport and Shannon Airport win prestigious National Age Friendly Transport Award

Ireland West Airport and Shannon Airport win prestigious National Age Friendly Transport Award

John McCarthy, Ireland West Airport, Maura Murphy, Mayo CoCo, Seamus Weir, Mayo CoCo, Marie Flanagan, Older Peoples Council Mayo, Sr Maureen Lally, Age Friendly Ambassador Mayo, Kevin Kelly, CEO, Mayo

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Ireland West Airport and Shannon Airport have been crowned joint winners of the Age Friendly Transport Award at the prestigious National Age Friendly Transport Awards on Thursday evening. The primary aim of the National Age Friendly Awards is to recognise and reward achievement in age friendly initiatives around Ireland.  The Age Friendly Transport Award recognises the vital difference that availability to good quality, easily accessible, user friendly and reliable transport options can make to an older person. 

Commenting on the award, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore said: “We are delighted, alongside Shannon Airport to have won this prestigious national award which is due recognition for both our airports and the hard work our staff have done in creating a more age friendly environment at our respective airports. I would like to express our sincere thanks to Mayo County Council, Clare County Council, Age Friendly Ireland and The Older Peoples Council Mayo for their support for this project, which contributed greatly to this award. A special word of thanks to the airport staff and in particular our front line staff who all made this possible. Through their continuous hard work our airport is now acknowledged as a world leader, alongside Shannon Airport, in providing a more age friendly environment, particularly for those most vulnerable in society who rely on that extra personal touch and care which can be so important to them as they journey through the airport”.

Both airports became the first airports in the world to be recognised as Age Friendly, as endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in June of this year. This is the second award for Ireland West Airport following a national Chambers Ireland award in 2019, in collaboration with Mayo County Council, in recognition of the airport’s work in adopting the Age Friendly Recognition Programme.

