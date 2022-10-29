17-year-old Keshcarrigan girl gets poetry book deal

Many people dream about writing a book, but not many make the time to write, edit, publish and secure a book deal with a publisher all before sitting their Leaving Certificate exam! 17-year-old Amy Sheridan who lives in Keshcarrigan and previously lived in Carrick-on-Shannon has published a book of poetry entitled “My Heart and Her Eclipse.”



She is currently in her Leaving Certificate year at Mohill Community College, not only has she published a physical book but she has also secured a deal for her next one! Amy explained that during Covid she won a poetry competition at school and the prize was the inclusion in a book, but after reading her poems the publisher said the pieces were for a more mature audience.

Amy followed some young poets online and researched into their publishers.

She submitted a poem to Perspective Press Global Ltd and was successful, they asked her to provide some more for analysis.

Last summer she was assigned an editor and they got to work on editing and refining some of the poems and creating a design for the cover. The book was published this year.

Amy Sheridan



Amy said she wrote most of her poems during Covid, but she has been writing poetry since she was 8 years old.

Why poetry? “Most of my friends are not into poetry, but I find it therapeutic,” she answers. She said most young people turn to music or TV, others paint or read novels to find answers and she has always found reading and writing poetry to be comforting. Her poems are personal and Amy said she does feel a little “vulnerable” knowing people are reading them but they are poems about being a teenager, about love and loss, about growing up. “I have a lot to say,” she adds with a smile.



Amy has a 13-year-old sister and hopes her poetry can help her to understand that we all go through mental turmoil.

She said many of her friends say that her poems help to put words to feelings that they can't explain.

Amy hopes to go to college to study English Literature and may seek a career in teaching or journalism.

She said her publisher has given her five years to come up with another book of poetry and she is working on that.

Amy's book “My Heart and Her Eclipse” is available on Amazon for €10.