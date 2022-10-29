Search

29 Oct 2022

Gallery: 50 Leitrim business women attend National Enterprise Day in Carrick-on-Shannon

National Women’s Enterprise Day took place across the country on Thursday, October 13. This is an annual initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) and the theme for this year’s event was “Our Future, Our Way” with the aim of inspiring more women in Ireland to start and grow their own business.
The networking event for entrepreneurs in Leitrim took place in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon. 50 local entrepreneurs and businesswomen participated and speakers included Anne Guckian, Leitrim Office Supplies and Breda McCague,  Organisational Transformation Specialist & Lean In Ireland Co-Founder.
The MC for the event was Michelle McLoughlin, solicitor, trainer and mentor.
Joe Lowe of Local Enterprise Office Leitrim said; “Now in its sixteenth year, National Women’s Enterprise Day is an important milestone in the Local Enterprise Office calendar.
“It gives us the opportunity to highlight the success stories of women in Leitrim who continue to do amazing things in business, across every sector.
“The day itself is also an opportunity for businesswomen to network, engage, share tips and advice and to find out what supports are available for their business through their Local Enterprise Office.”
National Women’s Enterprise Day has grown year-on-year with 16 events taking place across the country and over 1,700 female entrepreneurs in attendance.
This growth in popularity has been reflected in the national growth in female entrepreneurship across the country.
Part of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) research for 2021, showed that 49% of women surveyed believed they had the necessary skills and knowledge to start a business.
This was up from 39% in 2018. The report also highlighted that Ireland has the third highest rate for early-stage women entrepreneurs across European countries, with over 1,400 women starting a new business in Ireland every month.
National Women’s Enterprise Day is just one of the initiatives of the Local Enterprise Offices aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and assisting companies to start up and grow.
Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.
www.localenterprise.ie

