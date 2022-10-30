Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, October 30

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget Delia Gralton, Mohill / Effrinagh, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Bridget Delia Gralton (née Harris), No. 3 Boeshill, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Friday, 28th October, 2022, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband; Sonnie, sons; infant Thomas and Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Marie, Bernadette and Imelda, their families, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Delia will repose at her residence, No. 3 Boeshill, Mohill (Eircode N41 F896) on Sunday. Residence open on Sunday until 12 noon. House private from 12.00pm on Sunday please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday 30th October in St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel at 2.30pm followed by cremation to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Peter Gallagher, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peter Gallagher, Cloonamurgal, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 27th. Predeceased by his brother Sean and parents Mary and Frank. Sadly missed by his sons Sean and Daniel, their mother Ann, daughter in law Sharon, grandson Jack, siblings Anne, Gerry, Joe and Vincent, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.15am in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin. Burial to follow in Aughalaughey Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, in lieu, to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Tommy Beirne, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Joseph Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscom mon, peacefully in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle following an illness borne with great dignity on Saturday, 29th of October. Predeceased by his father Martin, his mother Celia, brothers Michael (Sonny), Christy and John. Survived by his brother Cyril, sisters in law Josie and Peggy, his nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen on Monday, 31st of October, from 5 pm to 7pm with arrival to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen for 7.30pm. Tommy's funeral mass will take place at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 1st of November, with burial afterwards to Caldra Cemetery.

PJ (Patrick Joseph) Browne, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of PJ (Patrick Joseph) Browne, Station House, Boyle, Co Roscommon (Former Station Master, Irish Rail Boyle / Retired Commandant 19th Battalion, FCA) on Thursday, October 27th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his father John L, mother Katie, step-mother Annie, brother Bernard and sister Mary. Loving husband of heartbroken wife Margaret and proud father of Paul, Alan John, Fergal, PJ óg and Catherine (Kate). Sadly missed by his brothers Sean, Damian and Gerard. Deeply missed by Jim, John, Bairbre, Lineo, Caitriona and adoring grandchildren Robert, David, Meadhbh, James, Grace, Anna and Zane. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters in law, wider family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Ross Lane, The Crescent, Boyle on Sunday, 30th October from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 31st October at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Boyle, followed by burial at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Arm, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

May they all Rest in Peace.