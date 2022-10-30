Boyle Musical Society will present "Guys and Dolls" in November

Boyle Musical Society
With just over four weeks until showtime, rehearsals are continuing for 'Guys and Dolls' and the cast are really getting into the swing of things! 'Guys and Dolls' will be staged in St Joseph’s Hall, Boyle from Wednesday, November 23rd to Saturday, November 26th and tickets will go on sale in early November. Watch this space for details.
With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and the book and lyrics by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, ‘Guys & Dolls’ will take you back to 1930s New York underworld of gangsters, gamblers and other shady characters. Well-known songs like ‘Luck Be A Lady’, ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat’, ‘Take Back Your Mink’ and ‘Guys and Dolls’ are part of the soundtrack and this promises to be one hell of a show!
For more details on Boyle Musical Society, please visit www.boylemusicalsociety.com or look out on Facebook and in the local media for updates.
