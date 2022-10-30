Search

30 Oct 2022

Boyle Musical Society will present "Guys and Dolls" in November

Boyle Musical Society will present "Guys and Dolls" in November

Boyle Musical Society

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

30 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

With just over four weeks until showtime, rehearsals are continuing for 'Guys and Dolls' and the cast are really getting into the swing of things! 'Guys and Dolls' will be staged in St Joseph’s Hall, Boyle from Wednesday, November 23rd to Saturday, November 26th and tickets will go on sale in early November. Watch this space for details.

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and the book and lyrics by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, ‘Guys & Dolls’ will take you back to 1930s New York underworld of gangsters, gamblers and other shady characters. Well-known songs like ‘Luck Be A Lady’, ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat’, ‘Take Back Your Mink’ and ‘Guys and Dolls’ are part of the soundtrack and this promises to be one hell of a show!
For more details on Boyle Musical Society, please visit www.boylemusicalsociety.com or look out on Facebook and in the local media for updates.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media