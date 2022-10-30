Search

30 Oct 2022

Public encouraged to get seasonal flu vaccine

At risk groups urged to get flu vaccine

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

30 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, the Chief Nursing Officer, Rachel Kenna and the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Breda Smyth have encouraged everyone to get their ‘flu vaccine this winter season.

Since the HSE launched the seasonal ‘flu vaccine programme in early October, over 600,000 ‘flu vaccines have been administered.

Up to 8 hour wait for x-ray in Sligo Hospital

Significant challenges: High number of patients attending Emergency Dept

Minister Donnelly said: “I warmly welcome the positive uptake of ‘flu vaccine we have seen since the HSE launched the programme earlier this month. We know that vaccines offer good protection from both COVID-19 and seasonal ‘flu, and I urge everyone eligible to avail of this opportunity as soon as possible. The vaccine is also available free of charge to healthcare workers. It is really important that our healthcare workers take every step possible in order to protect themselves from viruses like ‘flu this winter.”

Ms Kenna said: “The ‘flu vaccine is available from October to April each year. It is a safe and effective vaccine that helps to protect from ‘flu. The best time to get the ‘flu vaccine is before the ‘flu season starts. The children’s ‘flu vaccine is administered as a nasal spray and is available free for all children aged 2 to 17 from GPs and Pharmacies. I would encourage anyone who has yet to avail of a ‘flu vaccine to book an appointment for you and for your child soon as possible.

Leitrim Ladies captain Clare Owens joins Kenya trek to help plan one million trees for Plant the Planet games

St Joseph's & Leitrim player looking to raise €10,000 as one of 50 GAA players taking part in Warriors for Humanity Plant the Planet games in Kenya in November

Prof Smyth said: “’Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available from participating GPs and pharmacies and can be given at the same time. Vaccines, along with our continued adherence to the public health advice, remain the best protection we have from all respiratory illnesses this winter. Remember to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene, keep windows open, wear a mask when appropriate and self-isolate if you have symptoms of COVID-19.”

If you are in a recommended group, it is important to arrange to get your free ‘flu vaccine now. This includes people who are

  • aged 65 years and older
  • aged 2 to 17 years (can get a nasal spray flu vaccine)
  • a healthcare worker
  • pregnant
  • living in a nursing home or other long-term care facility
  • have a certain underlying health condition

If you are not eligible for a free vaccine, you can arrange to receive you ‘flu vaccine from your local participating pharmacy or GP. Go to hse.ie/flu to find a local pharmacy offering the flu vaccine.

Fines for 16 road safety offences to double from October 27

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media