Cut the costs event with North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community

The North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community (NLSEC) has teamed up with a number of organisations in the area with expertise on energy saving in the home. The event will run from 10.30-12.30 at the Bee Park Centre, Manorhamilton on Friday November 11.
Seamus Dunbar, chair of NLSEC will tell attendees about the organisation, its genesis and the importance of community-owned energy at a time like this. Simona Fondata and Carina Castanheta from Good Energies Alliance Ireland will give practical tips on how individuals can reduce energy costs in the home. Ken Russell from the Contract Research Unit at Atlantic Technology University Sligo will go through the grants available to homeowners/occupiers on upgrading your home. Eddie Mitchell and Nuala McNulty from NLSEC will demonstrate the Home Energy Saving Kit available to borrow from your local library. This event is free of charge and is hosted by North Leitrim Women's Centre together North Leitrim Men's Group.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.