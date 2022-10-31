Two due before court tomorrow following Longford drug find

A man and woman, both in their 30s, who were arrested in connection with the seizure of approximately €50,000 of suspected cannabis are set to appear before Longford District Court.
The pair were arrested following a search operation conducted as part of Operation Tara on Thursday, 27th October. They have both been charged and bailed to appear before Longford District Court on Tuesday, 1st November at 10:30am.
