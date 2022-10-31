Filming in Manorhamilton for TV programme

A film crew were in Manorhamilton over the weekend recording footage for a TG4 programme.
It is understood the programme will be focused on Stick Fighting with Bernard Leddy. Mr Leddy is trying to revive the ancient Irish fighting art.
Filming took place around Sextons House Manorhamilton.
