How much notice do people take or road signs?

Carrigallen Councillor Paddy O’Rourke asked this month if there has been any research into “how much notice people take of road signs?”
The question arose after the Fianna Fáil councillor sought an anti-skid surface at the bridge between Carrickavoher and Corraneary along the R201 in Aughavas. The council said they do not have the finance for that surface but said they could add more road signage to warn motorists.
The council stated that “All bridges along the R201 now have warning chevrons indicating a bridge approach.”
Cllr O’Rourke said since large signage went up at Drumcoura cross “more people have ended up in the field.”
He complimented the council on erecting the large digital sign, but said people don’t see to take any notice.
Cllr Brendan Barry added the bend is tight with a downward dip.
Cllr O’Rourke concluded that “no words of comfort” were coming from the council.
