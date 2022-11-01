Status Yellow weather warning issued for island of Ireland tomorrow

A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for the entire island of Ireland for tomorrow, Wednesday, November 2. Met Éireann say that it will get very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly.
Some severe and damaging gusts may occur. There is also the potential for localised waves overtopping along Atlantic coasts and a spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places. The warning is in place from 4am tomorrow until 9pm tomorrow night.
