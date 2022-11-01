Search

01 Nov 2022

Allingham Arts Festival in Ballyshannon

November 2-6

Allingham Arts Festival in Ballyshannon

Ian McElhinney

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

01 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

The Allingham Festival returns with live events and full-capacity venues in Ballyshannon this week November 2-6 with an outstanding programme of literary celebrities, musicians, speakers and performers.
Festival-goers will meet:

  • Booker-Prize-shortlisted author Claire Keegan (Small Things Like These, Foster), in conversation with RTE’s Sinéad Crowley.
  • Popular actor Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game of Thrones), in an interview featuring highlights of his film, stage, and television career.
  • Musician-artist David Rooney in concert, featuring singer Chanele McGuinness.
  • Keynote Speaker Dr Tony Bates, Psychologist, asking “Are We All Mad?” and challenging the medicalisation of everyday life.


The festival will be launched Gerry Moriarty, former NI Editor of The Irish Times.
BIRD ON THE WIRE is expected to be an unforgettable concert of the songs of Leonard Cohen, featuring Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways.
New events in the 2022 Allingham Festival will include a workshop of circus skills for children, the return of the Ballytour street theatre, with stories and performances, “Step In” – historical drama by Winifred McNulty and much more.
There will also be a host of book launches as well as music, workshops, competitions and a book fair. Full details at: www.allinghamfestival.com 

News

