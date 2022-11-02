Heavy rain, flooding and windy conditions for Leitrim and surrounding counties today

Heavy rain today in Leitrim
Very windy or locally stormy today. During the morning, a band of heavy squally rain will sweep eastwards across the country bringing spot flooding and possible thunderstorms. Southerly winds, later veering west to southwest, will be very strong and gusty, especially near the west and south coasts with possible severe and damaging gusts. Sunny spells and heavy or thundery showers of rain or hail will follow later. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
Tonight - Windy for a time early tonight with some further severe gusts, especially in the northwest. Clear spells and scattered heavy showers will set in. Most of the showers will affect Atlantic counties with more general rain moving into the west and southwest later. Turning rather cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees. Strong and gusty southwest winds will moderate overnight. However, towards morning winds will pick up along some western areas.
