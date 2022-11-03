Warning issued of high water levels on Shannon navigation and Shannon Erne waterway

The Shannone Erne waterway.
Boating traffic has been advised of high water levels on the Shannon navigation and the Shannon-Erne Waterway following heavy rainfall.
Waters are continuing to rise and those using these waterways are advised to proceed with additional caution and to bear in mind that air draft is reduced under all bridges and power lines, the speed of water flow has increased significantly, and there may be difficulties in accessing elevated pontoons and gangways. Along with these navigation markers, pontoons and jetties may also be submerged in some areas. All mooring lines on boats should be checked regularly if it is safe to do so.
