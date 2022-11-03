Search

04 Nov 2022

Local Leitrim road was a "public safety issue"

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

03 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

Ballinamore Municipal District heard about a local road in the area in “horrendous condition.” Cllr Gerry Dolan called on Leitrim County to resurface the Rossy road from Annadale Cross to Castleford Lough at last month's meeting in the Island Theatre, Ballinamore.


Independent Cllr Dolan said he has received a number of phone calls about the body of cars “banging off the road.”
He demanded that this road needs “urgent attention.”
Cllr Caillian Ellis and Cllr Brendan Barry supported the motion. Cllr Ellis said the road is in a “horrendous condition.”
Council Engineer Darragh O’Boyle agreed the road was in a bad condition and was a “public safety issue.” He said the road would be resurfaced shortly.


Leitrim County Council also said they will send out the maintenance crew to repair the Cornageeha Road from Nailor's Cross to Sean's Cross on the request of Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn.
Other roads such as Annaghmore in Mohill and Fahy Road, Ballinaglera that were noted by councillors will have to wait for further finances before any works can be completed.
The council said these roads are “not on our current three-year programme.”

