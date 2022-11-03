Leitrim deaths - Thursday, November 3, 2022

Sean McWeeney, Barraghmore, Drumkeerin, Leitrim - At Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary Ellen, brother Noel and sister Baby Anne. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Darina, son Shane, daughter Kelly, brother Brian, sister Geraldine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his late residence on Thursday from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. House strictly private at all other times, please. Funeral cortege will leave his late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St.Brigids Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass will be streamed live and may be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/7zL-vxIMeWo . Condolences may be left in the condolences section below or on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Frank O'Rourke, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Frank O'Rourke - London and of formerly Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in London 26th October 2022. Predeceased by his parents PJ & Catherine, sister Breda and brother Anthony. Frank will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen (Conway) Sligo, Mary (Kelly) Carrick on Shannon, Celia (Flynn) Limerick, Christina (Smyth) Limerick and Monica (O' Malley) Ballymote, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Patrick Church Kiltyclogher. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if so desired to a charity of your choice.

Bridget (Bea) Fox (nee Flynn), Cornamucklagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim - 31st 0ctober 2022 (suddenly) at home in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Charlie Joe and brother Edward. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her devoted son Sean and his partner Carmel, granddaughter Aisling (Dublin), grandson John (Florida), sister Annie Moreton (Leitrim), brothers Pat (Gowley, Keshcarrigan) and John (Barna, Galway), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 12 o’clock until 5 o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.One way system in operation, entrance from Castlecara/ Summerhill Road and exit onto Cartown/ Leitrim Road.

John James Gunning, Cornacranaghy, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim - peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home in his 97th year. Predeceased by his parents, John Joe and Elizabeth, his sister, Nan McCrann. Deeply regretted by his nephews and nieces, Seamus, Liam, Elizabeth, Caitriona and Rosarii, his grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great grand-nephews and great grand-nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his nephew, Liam and Nuala McCrann, Drumriggan, Eslin, Eircode: N41 EA26. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 3rd November, in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 11 am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Patrick's Day Care Comfort Fund.

Irene Graham (nee Maxwell), Boyle, Co. Roscommon - 30th October, 2022. Peacefully, in Brabazon House, Gilford Road, Dublin, surrounded by her family. Husband Henry (deceased). Sadly missed by sons Joseph, Henry, Alan, George and loving daughter Sylvia, daughters-in-law Madeline, Helen, Joan and Jill, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene has donated her remains to Medical Research. Funeral Service of thanksgiving will be held in Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Croghan, Boyle - F52EA38, on Thursday, 3rd November 2022, at 12 noon. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland. www.fundraising@alzheimer.ie

May they all Rest in Peace.