Pictures: Drumshanbo Road closed for indefinite period due to landslide

Aghagrania, Drumshanbo Picture by Gerry Faughnan
Local road L-7306 at Aghagrania, Drumshanbo remains closed today with no set date for re-opening after a landslide eroded at the roadside over the weekend.
According to Leitrim County Council "On Friday (Oct 28th) afternoon at approximately 3pm, a section of embankment of the local road L-7306 in the townland of Aghagrania, Drumshanb was undermined by the high velocity flow of the Aghagrania River. The embankment collapsed into the river ravine taking 50m of roadside verge with it.
"The road was immediately closed with local access only. Following a further investigation on Tuesday (November 1st) it was noted that the erosion had increased. From information gathered, the district engineer immediately decided to completely close the local road to all traffic in the interest of public safety. The road will be closed for an indefinite period."
Leitrim County Council will now need to seek emergency funding for repair works to this local road.
