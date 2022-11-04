Weather advisory issued for entire country

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory warning
Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the entire country.
They are warning that further rainfall this weekend and next week will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels. The warning is valid from lunchtime today until 11pm next Friday, November 11.
