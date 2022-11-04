Countdown to Christmas Shoebox appeal

It's CHRISTMAS SHOEBOX WEEK and all around the country thousands of people are making their shoebox gifts for children affected by poverty. You can take part by building your Christmas Shoebox at home or online.
If you are putting together shoebox, remember to add the 4Ws - something to wash with, something to write, something to wear and something to wow!
All shoeboxes must be dropped off at one of our 400+ drop off points around the country before November 8th!
Have a look at the Leitrim drop off locations:
You can also build a shoebox online if you prefer.
Every €20 donated before Christmas Day will create a shoebox for a child affected by poverty and you can even choose what you'd like to see in your shoebox!
