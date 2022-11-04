Petite Maman and Lone Wolf at The Glens Centre 12% Cineclub

A still from the film Petite Maman
The Glens Centre 12% Cineclub will be showing Petite Maman and Lone Wolf on Thursday, November 10 at 8pm.
Director Céline Sciamma latest Petite Maman is a delicate, wonderfully beguiling tale about the power of memory and imagination.
Following her grandmother’s death, eight-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mum, used to play. After her mother suddenly leaves, Nelly befriends a girl (Gabrielle Sanz) of her own age in the woods, with whom she finds she has a remarkable amount in common.
Realised entirely from a child’s perspective and underscored with wonderfully evocative autumnal cinematography, Sciamma gently conjures a mysterious story about childhood and loss. Weaving together an enchanting and moving depiction of love and acceptance.
Before this screening, the short film Lone Wolf directed by Ellen McCabe will be shown. Ellen McCabe is a researcher, designer and mother of two based in Manorhamilton. She has written for The Guardian and The Irish Times on topics including educational equity and the 8th Amendment. In 2018 she published her book entitled ‘Living the Stories We Create: An Educational Response to Narrative in the Digital Age.’
Lone Wolf was shot in Manorhamilton and Sligo and is a tale of an unlikely friendship.
Tickets for the screening are at www.theglenscentre.com
