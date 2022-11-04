Search

04 Nov 2022

Petite Maman and Lone Wolf at The Glens Centre 12% Cineclub

Petite Maman and Lone Wolf at The Glens Centre 12% Cineclub

A still from the film Petite Maman

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

04 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

The Glens Centre 12% Cineclub will be showing Petite Maman and Lone Wolf on Thursday, November 10 at 8pm.
Director Céline Sciamma latest Petite Maman is a delicate, wonderfully beguiling tale about the power of memory and imagination.


Following her grandmother’s death, eight-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mum, used to play. After her mother suddenly leaves, Nelly befriends a girl (Gabrielle Sanz) of her own age in the woods, with whom she finds she has a remarkable amount in common.
Realised entirely from a child’s perspective and underscored with wonderfully evocative autumnal cinematography, Sciamma gently conjures a mysterious story about childhood and loss. Weaving together an enchanting and moving depiction of love and acceptance.


Before this screening, the short film Lone Wolf directed by Ellen McCabe will be shown. Ellen McCabe is a researcher, designer and mother of two based in Manorhamilton. She has written for The Guardian and The Irish Times on topics including educational equity and the 8th Amendment. In 2018 she published her book entitled ‘Living the Stories We Create: An Educational Response to Narrative in the Digital Age.’
Lone Wolf was shot in Manorhamilton and Sligo and is a tale of an unlikely friendship.
Tickets for the screening are at www.theglenscentre.com 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media